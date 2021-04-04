QunQun Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. QunQun has a market cap of $4.51 million and $480,814.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00052291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00683610 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00028087 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

