RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%.

RADA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

RADA stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.90 million, a PE ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 43,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

