Radicle Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $12.42 or 0.00021211 BTC on major exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $60.89 million and $1.27 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00318360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00093029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.94 or 0.00770349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00028440 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

