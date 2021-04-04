Radicle (RAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.49 Million

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $12.54 or 0.00021505 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radicle has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $61.49 million and $652,087.00 worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00306916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00093542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.28 or 0.00749989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

