Radix (EXRD) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Radix has a market capitalization of $110.44 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Radix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00074878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00311461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00092641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.51 or 0.00766392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,578.64 or 0.99873296 BTC.

Radix Token Profile

Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Radix Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.