RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of RadNet worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in RadNet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RadNet by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RadNet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.85 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,265,625. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

