Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 99.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $19,017.78 and $4.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 112.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00074633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00310168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.54 or 0.00759215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00091159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017342 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.