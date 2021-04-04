Raise (RAISE) One Day Volume Hits $1,371.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 60.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $285,884.94 and approximately $1,371.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raise has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00052915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.00698184 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

