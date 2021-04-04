RAMP Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $146.13 million and approximately $27.08 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAMP has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00308097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00093071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.82 or 0.00754063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028257 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00017375 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,318,882 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

