RAMP (RAMP) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $150.11 million and approximately $30.85 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAMP has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00075671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.00313986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.09 or 0.00772883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00092533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00016706 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,293,564 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

