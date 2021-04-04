Rapidz Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Rapidz token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $158.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00053629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.28 or 0.00686062 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027675 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,727,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.