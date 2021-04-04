Raven Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,330.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $32,330.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00075466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00318332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.00765477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00091640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028128 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

