Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,382.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $13,382.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00075691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.30 or 0.00308665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00093437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.91 or 0.00756519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028205 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00017911 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

