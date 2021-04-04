Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading 134.1% Higher Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 65.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $17.32 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 134.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,555.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,079.21 or 0.03550847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.15 or 0.00346932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $562.23 or 0.00960177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.02 or 0.00447480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.00388656 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.67 or 0.00327336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024459 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,459,990,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

