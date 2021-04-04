Ravencoin Price Hits $0.19 (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $162.03 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00074871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00052552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.18 or 0.00314340 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,485,085,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

