Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,494 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

KDP stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

