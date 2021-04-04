Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 193,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

