Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 153,824 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of SCCO opened at $69.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

