Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.28% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000.

NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $27.51.

