Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 14,164 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 158.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

