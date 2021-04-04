Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,764 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.