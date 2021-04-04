Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 9,938 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 469.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES opened at $106.60 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.