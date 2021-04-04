Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

BATS:NULG opened at $58.97 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25.

