Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 281.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,130,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,121,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,272,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.