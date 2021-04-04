Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 104.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,009,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 25.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $53.24 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

