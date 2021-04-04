Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

EQL stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $58.25 and a twelve month high of $94.66.

