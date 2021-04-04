Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTH stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

