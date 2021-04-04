Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 140,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Tilray at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

