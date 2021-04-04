Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Triumph Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

