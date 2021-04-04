Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

AUB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

AUB opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,247.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

