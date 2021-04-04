Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.