Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,737 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,737 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,064,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 902,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 777,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 580.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 321,471 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 236,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 117,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 187,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB opened at $6.87 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

