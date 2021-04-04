Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,180 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after purchasing an additional 206,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,455,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 747,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,470,000 after purchasing an additional 167,393 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,727,000 after purchasing an additional 152,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $226.69 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.21 and a 200 day moving average of $178.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

