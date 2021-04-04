Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000.

NASDAQ RFDI opened at $66.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $67.59.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.