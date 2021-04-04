Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 23,778.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $103.44 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.88.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

