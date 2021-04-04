Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. 417,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $599.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

