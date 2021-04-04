RBF Capital LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after buying an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 10,701.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,415,000 after buying an additional 536,870 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.95 and a 200-day moving average of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $169.64.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.