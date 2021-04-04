RBF Capital LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of RBF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,137.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,071.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,803.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,079.81 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,199.44.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

