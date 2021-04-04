RBF Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 135,885 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Ferroglobe worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 501,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 415,405 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,740,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 364,693 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 257,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $659.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

