RBF Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.8% of RBF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 767,094 shares of company stock worth $253,787,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $363.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $358.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $360.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $227.35 and a one year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

