RBF Capital LLC Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,281,000 after buying an additional 2,160,331 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $68,306,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock valued at $95,025,638. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

