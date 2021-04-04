RBF Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 627,271 shares during the quarter. PRGX Global comprises 0.8% of RBF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RBF Capital LLC owned 6.12% of PRGX Global worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 143,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. PRGX Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGX. Barrington Research lowered PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley lowered PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

