RBF Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Purple Innovation worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PRPL. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.