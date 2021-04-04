RBF Capital LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 700.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $86.67 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

