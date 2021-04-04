RBF Capital LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.84.

Shares of MHK opened at $198.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.75. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.