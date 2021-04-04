RBF Capital LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Change Healthcare worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $22.39 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

