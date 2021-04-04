RBF Capital LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 96,315 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned about 3.29% of Orion Group worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORN. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,697,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 140,509 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 130,898 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Orion Group by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 154,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE:ORN opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $187.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

