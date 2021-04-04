RBF Capital LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,542 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for 0.7% of RBF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $54,981,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 858,607 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $23,240,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $22,847,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

