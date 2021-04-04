RBF Capital LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

