RBF Capital LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after buying an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.